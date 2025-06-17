June 26: Indie horror film ‘Hunter’s Moon,’ shot in one day in NH, premieres at The Rex

MANCHESTER, NH – Prepare for a fresh take on classic horror. Hunter’s Moon, the highly anticipated independent film from horror visionaries Jason Rivers and Gage Moreau, is set to premiere at the Rex Theatre in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday, June 26th, 2025, from 6 – 9 p.m.

Shot in a single day in the woods of New Hampshire, Hunter’s Moon plunges a group of new faces into the unsettling depths of the woods. What begins as a retreat quickly devolves into a desperate struggle for survival, forcing them to confront their inner demons and monstrous transformations. Rivers and Moreau expertly weave a narrative that echoes the gothic suspense of 1941’s The Wolf Man while injecting the visceral, coming-of-age horror sensibilities of Ginger Snaps.

“This project was born from a shared passion for storytelling and a desire to create something truly unique for horror fans,” says co-creator Jason Rivers. “We were blown away by the dedication of our cast and crew, who brought Hunter’s Moon to life with incredible commitment, even during our accelerated production schedule.”

A Gory Triumph Awaits!

Dragon Entertainment LLC invites all horror enthusiasts to celebrate the premiere in style. Attendees are encouraged to don their best Halloween costumes for a night of spine-chilling entertainment, featuring a comedic guest, live music, and more.

Tickets are available now at palacetheatre.org.