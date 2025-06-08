June 27: Shop the Block retail night out in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – On Friday June 27 from 4-8 p.m. everyone’s invited to the Queen City’s first ever collaboration of the many exquisite retailers of downtown Manchester.

Local businesses are coming together for a fun day of shopping, entertainment, and an all-around celebration of your favorite shops, an event created for our community to explore many of Manchester’s hidden gems … gathered conveniently all on Hanover Street in front of the Palace Theatre!

That’s not all.

Come to shop and stay for live music, demonstrations, and interactive experiences throughout the afternoon and evening.

Hanover Street restaurants will also have extended seating in the street for you to enjoy!

Stay tuned for more updates.

Event organized by The Palace Theatres in partnership with the Downtown Collaborative.