June 5 Planning Board: Dunkin by the Mall of NH + more housing

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, June 5 at 6 p.m. and the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

PDSP2025-002: 1895 South Willow Street, General Business District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a planned development and site plan application for a 1,815 SF coffee shop with limited indoor seating, 22 new parking spaces, and a drive-thru lane, on a lease lot adjacent to the newly approved Service Credit Union.

SP2025-014: 440 Hanover Street, Residential Two Family District, Ward 4

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the internal addition of five dwelling units where one is existing and with no exterior modifications.

SP2025-015: 175 Lincoln Street, Redevelopment District, Ward 7

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the conversion of 9,200 SF of second floor office space into 10 residential units within the existing mixed-use building.

PDSP2025-003: 89 Sagamore Street, Residential Two Family District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a planned development application to convert an existing carriage house into a third dwelling unit on the property in addition to the existing two-family dwelling.

PDSP2025-005: 505 Brown Avenue, Residential Two Family District, Ward 9

Applicant has submitted a planned development and site plan application of a townhouse development, and associated site improvements, having ten dwelling units in three buildings on 1.57 acres along Brown Avenue.

CU2025-014: 206 Ash Street, Residential Two Family District, Ward 2

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for a parking reduction from six required off-street parking spaces to five spaces provided for a three-family dwelling.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board met on Thursday, May 15 for a business meeting. The following applications were decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

SP2024-009 Extension: 959 Elm Street, Application approved.

S2025-005: Erie Street & Boynton Street, Application approved.

CU2025-009: 323 Franklin Street, Application approved.

CU2025-012: 296 Dunbarton Road, Application approved.

SP2025-011: 481 Hanover Street, Application approved.

: 481 Hanover Street, Application approved. CU2025-013 & SP2025-013: Blaine Street & 223 Second Street, Applications approved.

The Planning Board also held its annual organizational meeting. This included the election of new officers for the May 2025 – May 2026 term. Bryce Kaw-uh (‘cow-woo’) will continue to serve as Planning Board Chair and Brian Beaupre was elected to serve his first term as Planning Board Vice Chair.