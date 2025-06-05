June 7 D-Day commemoration: Check out WWII encampment re-enactment at Griffin Free Library

The free event at Griffin Public Library in Auburn coincides with the June 6 anniversary of D-Day and is part of the library’s open hours on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AUBURN, NH – Griffin Free Public Library, located at 22 Hooksett Road in Auburn, will host a World War II encampment re-enactment on Saturday, June 7, 2025. The free event is open to the public throughout the library’s open hours from 10am to 2pm. The encampment will remain on-site after hours.

Timed to commemorate D-Day, which occurred on June 6, 1944, the living history encampment will provide an opportunity for visitors to see the equipment, tools and clothing used in World War II, visit with “soldiers” and listen to stories, and learn the history of D-Day.

“What better way for the library to offer patrons and the surrounding communities a living, learning experience than to turn the library grounds into an educational encampment,” said library director Dan Szczesny. “No matter your age or knowledge of World War II, this free encampment is sure to educate and inspire.”

The June 7 event at the Griffin Library in Auburn is free and open to the public.

The living history encampment will feature:

4th Engineer Battalion of 4th Infantry Division encampment featuring replica tents and an officer’s quarters

Volunteers in full, period-correct clothing re-enacting activities of World War II soldiers, civilians on the home front, Cadet Nurse Corps members and American Red Cross workers

Army-issue equipment, tools and sporting equipment used by GIs

D-Day landing equipment and World War II jeep and trailer

Music played in World War II

Historically accurate clothing for children and adults to try on

Free parking will be available at the Safety Complex on Eaton Hill Road and along nearby streets.

For more information, call Griffin Free Public Library at 603-483-5374.