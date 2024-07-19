June opioid OD stats for Manchester and Nashua

Chris Stawasz, Director of Government Affairs – Northeast Region at Global Medical Response

Below are June stats for suspected opioid overdoses for Nashua & Manchester.

I have also included updated charts of EMS responses to the three unhoused persons shelters in Manchester which look at the number of suspected opioid ODs and overall EMS demand.

AMR medics responded to a total of 63 suspected opioid ODs in Nashua and Manchester during June 2024; 45 in Manchester and 18 in Nashua.

9 of those calls were suspected opioid OD deaths. After zero last month, there were 4 suspected opioid OD deaths reported in Nashua. There were 5 suspected opioid OD deaths in Manchester during June.

Through the first 6 months of 2024, the number of suspected opioid overdoses in both Nashua and Manchester continues to trend double digit percentage points below last year.

Manchester is on track to have 20% less suspected opioid overdoses this year than last year & 10% less deaths.

Nashua is on track to have 11% less suspected opioid overdoses this year than last year & 17% less deaths.

We continue to see a substantial amount of opioid OD victims reporting synthetic fentanyl unknowingly being in the substance they were using which was the cause of their overdose.

MANCHESTER June 2024

Suspected opioid ODs – 45

Suspected fatal opioid ODs – 5

11% of the suspected opioid ODs in Manchester were fatal in June.

NASHUA June 2024

Suspected opioid ODs – 18

Suspected fatal opioid ODs – 4

22% of the suspected opioid ODs in Nashua were fatal in June.

Please keep in mind that due to the nature of the opioid epidemic and its clear history of unpredictability, it is always possible that this trend could quickly change. It is not uncommon to see new varieties of illicit poly substances appear without warning. Many can be deadly or require alternative approaches to successful lifesaving treatment.

In NH, anyone can seek substance use disorder treatment by accessing the NH Doorway program 24/7. To access the NH Doorway program, call 2-1-1 at any time of the day or night, or visit www.thedoorway.nh.gov. If you believe someone is overdosing call 9-1-1 immediately.

To help prevent death, it is critical that people who use illicit drugs do not use them alone and have Narcan readily available. Narcan is available throughout New Hampshire at most pharmacies. It is available free of charge from local public health departments & any NH Doorway location. It is completely safe and easy to administer. Narcan is now available over the counter, meaning it is available without a prescription to anyone.