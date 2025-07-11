June opioid overdose totals in Manchester, Nashua down but overdose deaths up in both cities

Below are charts of suspected opioid OD statistics for Nashua & Manchester, NH for June 2025.

I have also included updated charts of EMS responses to the three unhoused persons shelters in Manchester which look at the number of suspected opioid ODs and overall EMS demand.

AMR medics responded to a total of 69 suspected opioid ODs in Nashua and Manchester during June 2025; 54 occurred in Manchester and 15 occurred in Nashua.

Ten of the June opioid ODs were suspected opioid OD deaths; 8 of them occurred in Manchester and 2 of them occurred in Nashua.

June broke the recent trend of lower-than-average overall opioid overdose totals in both communities: 69 suspected opioid ODs are 35% above the rolling 12-month average of 51. The fatality percentage for the month (14%) was slightly higher than the rolling 12-month average of 11%.

Manchester continues to be trending well below last year (-24%) for total opioid ODs but is now trending higher (+7%) than 2024 for suspected opioid overdose deaths. Nashua also continues to be trending lower in total opioid ODs (-8%) but is trending significantly higher (+61%) in suspected opioid related deaths than 2024.

Both communities continue to remain on pace for a record low number of suspected opioid ODs since we began tracking them in 2015.

MANCHESTER JUNE 2025

Suspected opioid ODs – 54

Suspected fatal opioid ODs – 8

15% of the suspected opioid ODs in Manchester were fatal in June.

NASHUA JUNE 2025

Suspected opioid ODs – 15

Suspected fatal opioid ODs – 2

13% of the suspected opioid ODs in Nashua were fatal in June.

Please keep in mind that due to the nature of the opioid epidemic and its clear history of unpredictability, it is always possible that the trend of lower numbers could quickly change – as evidenced this month and last. It is common to see different varieties & strengths of illicit poly substances appear without warning. Many can be highly lethal or require alternative approaches for successful lifesaving treatment. These seemingly marked statistical improvements by no means signal that the opioid epidemic is ‘under control’ or close to elimination. With Narcan now widely available and free, it is highly likely that many overdoses are continuing to occur, but without 9-1-1 intervention.

In NH, anyone can seek substance use disorder treatment by accessing the NH Doorway program 24/7. To access the NH Doorway program, call 2-1-1 at any time of the day or night, or visit www.thedoorway.nh.gov. If you believe someone is overdosing call 9-1-1 immediately.

To help prevent death, it is critical that people who use illicit drugs do not use them alone and have Narcan readily available. Narcan is available throughout New Hampshire at most pharmacies. It is available free of charge from local public health departments & any NH Doorway location. It is completely safe and easy to administer. Narcan is now available over the counter, meaning it is available without a prescription to anyone.

Chris Stawasz of AMR is Director of Government Affairs – Northeast Region at Global Medical Response.

Below: Data for June 2025 for Manchester and Nashua by AMR.