Just Flow Events & Marketing Grows Team

Manchester, NH – Just Flow Events & Marketing, a full-service strategic marketing agency, has expanded its Manchester-based team with the addition of three new staff members.

Mairead Fregeau of Manchester serves as Account Manager, working closely with the agency’s clients to manage their marketing plans and strategies from inception to completion. She brings more than a decade of experience in public relations, social media and multichannel ad campaign content development to the role. Fregeau holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, with specializations in advertising and digital media, from Loyola University Maryland.

Sarah Harkness is Just Flow Events & Marketing’s Social Media Specialist. The Epsom resident executes and manages the social media marketing campaigns of the agency’s clients, including strategic development, graphic design and analytics. She has nearly five years of experience as a freelance social media specialist for local hospitality companies, in addition to serving as a kindergarten teacher. Harkness is a graduate of Plymouth State University with a Master of Education in Special Education. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Southern New Hampshire University.

Heather Lockwood of Auburn is the agency’s Marketing Coordinator. She supports the team by leveraging data-driven marketing strategies and executing the tactics that make them successful. She has more than 15 years of marketing experience, most recently as a Marketing Manager for a multi-rooftop dealership. Lockwood graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees in Marketing.

“The positive impact of having Mairead, Sarah and Heather on board is already noticeable. They each bring deep expertise, strategic marketing approaches and insightful ideas to the table,” says Ami D’Amelio, CEO & President of Just Flow Events & Marketing. “We are excited to elevate our client services with the addition of these integral team members.”

