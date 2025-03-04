Kantor declares mayoral candidacy

screenshot

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Now there will be at least two candidates for mayor this fall in Manchester.

On Tuesday, Ward 6 Alderman Crissy Kantor announced her candidacy for the top spot in the Queen City’s municipal government.

Kantor became an Alderman in May 2023, defeating Maxine Mosley in a special election to replace outgoing Alderman Sebastian Sharonov. She has operated Chill Spa just off Hanover Street in Ward 6 since 2006.

On her campaign website, Kantor indicated that her policy platform would create a “Stronger Manchester for All,” stating that the city has been left behind, believing that city government has wasted money and failed to address issues like crime, homelessness and education.

Manchester Ink Link has reached out to Kantor for comment on the announcement.

She joins Ruais, who announced he would seek a second term earlier this year.