Kantor suspends mayoral campaign, will seek reelection as Ward 6 Alderman

Ward 6 Alderman Crissy Kantor on May 6, 2025. File Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, NH – Ward 6 Alderman Crissy Kantor has suspended her bid for mayor and will instead run for re-election for the board of aldermen.

In a statement released Wednesday by her campaign, Kantor said her desire is still to serve her Ward 6 constituents while bringing “more transparency and accountability” to City Hall.

“I believe Manchester cannot afford radical ideas that threaten our Manchester values and divide us,” said Kantor. “I aimed to motivate Manchester citizens to attend Board of Mayor and Aldermen meetings and hold all of us officials accountable. Wasteful spending impacts not just our wallets but our future generations.”

Kantor said she entered the mayoral race based on Mayor Jay Ruais not keeping his campaign promises to cut taxes. She also was critical of Ruais’ support for the controversial Beech Street Elementary School renovation plan.

She acknowledged the end of her “Manchester First” mayoral campaign without citing a specific reason except to say that “running against an incumbent mayor of the same party was challenging.”

“I believe the best thing I can do for our city is to run for reelection and fight for the things that matter most to the people of Manchester: greater transparency, common sense, and fiscal responsibility,” Kantor said.

Kantor won a special election in May 2023 and was reelected in the 2023 municipal election later that year, beating opponent Maxine Mosley by 313 votes.

For more information on Crissy Kantor’s campaign, visit KantorForManchester.com.