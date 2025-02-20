Kate Saunders named full-time Executive Director for League of NH Craftsmen

Board of Directors unanimously vote to hire Saunders following successful 5-month tenure as Interim Executive Director.

Kate Saunders, newly-appointed Executive Director for the League of NH Craftsmen.

CONCORD, NH – Following a highly productive five-month interim leadership term, the Board of Directors of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen have named Kate Saunders to remain as Executive Director full-time. Saunders has impressed League members with her personable style and her collaborative approach to tasks and challenges. She has already completed a full update to the Strategic Plan, and, working with the League’s front office staff, Saunders has overseen the renovation of the Concord fine craft gallery near the League’s headquarters, which will open next month.

“I couldn’t be happier that Kate has agreed to stay on as the League’s Executive Director. In the last five months working with her as Interim ED, it has become clear that she is exactly what this organization needs right now. Her deep experience in the nonprofit field, her passion for craft and education, and her positivity and leadership abilities are going to be huge assets to the whole League community as we head into our next chapter.” – Zack Jonas, Chair, Board of Directors

During her interim term, she focused on updating the Strategic Plan to include updated League values, such as:

Craft is an essential human expression that contributes to the language and culture of our times while inspiring, enriching, and building community.

Craftsmen are the engine that drives this expression and provides the creative energy to spark the emotional connection that gives craft its potency.

Community is both the impetus for and the result of the inspirational, educational, and experiential interaction of craftsmen, craft, and their audience

She also improved on the League’s governance and administration to strengthen its foundation of leadership through alignment with best practices, strong standards, and increased clarity of leadership.

Saunders recently initiated the celebration of the Concord premiere of A Handmade Life, a film featuring some of the League’s craftsmen, which will have a second screening in March. This next screening will bring together arts leaders from across the state to advocate for and educate about our creative economy and find ways for groups to work together to elevate grant funding as an investment in a vibrant culture and tourism opportunities for the state.

“My top priority is to ensure the League thrives going forward, while prioritizing supporting the craftsmen who are the creators of exceptional work,” Saunders said, looking forward to her new role as Executive Director. “Strong organizations are built on the strength of their people, on quality relationships, and on their integrity.”

Moving forward, Saunders has a robust plan to build on the momentum of the past five months. She intends to focus on areas that include Education to include the creation of educational networks throughout the state for members, Professional Development through peer-to-peer programs, an improved Advocacy and Branding campaign to communicate how fine craft is relevant in the broad context of both economics and culture, and will soon begin planning to celebrate the League’s milestone 100th anniversary.

“I am deeply honored by the faith invested in me by the Board of Directors and by the many members who have offered their best wishes and congratulations,” says Saunders. “Working together, we will contribute to both the cultural spirit and the economic fabric of this wonderful state.”