Kaw-uh launches campaign for Ward 1 Alderman seat

Bryce Kaw-uh. Promotional photo

MANCHESTER,N.H. – Planning Board Chair Bryce Kaw-uh has announce his candidacy for the Ward 1 Aldermanic seat in the 2005 Manchester Municipal Election.

Kaw-uh is focusing his campaign on expanding affordable housing, demanding fiscal responsibility and supporting Manchester schools.

“Ward 1 deserves an Alderman who is willing to show up and do the hard work. Over the past few years, I have stood strong in my support for affordable housing, fiscal responsibility, and public education,” said Kaw-uh. “But it’s not about the past – our next Alderman must have a clear vision for the future, and a plan for how we can get there together. I believe that is what sets my candidacy apart, and I look forward to working with anyone who wants to build a better Manchester.”

Holding a bachelor’s degree in computer science and international and global studies from Worcester Polytechnic Institute as well as a master’s degree in systems engineering also from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Kaw-uh has worked as a software engineer in the Manchester area for the past eight years.

He has served on the Manchester Planning Board since 2020.