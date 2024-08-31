Kindness rocks and gratitude jars: Get your free adult DIY craft kits at the library

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s the season of kindness and gratitude, according to the Manchester City Library, which has some adult DIY craft kits available this fall.

Sept. 10: Kindness Rocks At the West Library

Fall is the perfect season for hikes, nature walks, getting together with friends, and enjoying all of the natural beauty that Southern New Hampshire has to offer. It’s also the season of Positive Attitude Month (October) and World Kindness Day (November 13th). Celebrate the season and spread some joy with a Kindness Rocks DIY Kit.

Each kit comes with two rocks, six different colored acrylic paints, one black paint pen, and two brushes so that you can decorate your own rocks with a positive message.

Whether you choose to keep one of the rocks as a personal uplifting reminder, give them to friends, or leave them in public parks for others to find is up to you! The important part is to have fun and remember to spread kindness however you can!

For more information, call Nic at 603-624-6560 x 7691 or email nyoung3@manchesternh.gov.

Oct. 8: Gratitude Jars at the Main Library

Kind notes, jar of smiles, they come with many names but share the same sentiments. Join Yvonne in October in creating beautiful, embellished gratitude jars. Create your own special place in which to keep your precious secrets, quotes, memories, sayings, notes and thoughts of gratitude tucked safely away in a lovely personalized and decorated jar. Another nifty idea would be for you to start collecting them on Thanksgiving, which would be a lovely family friendly holiday activity, and then share them at Christmas or New Year’s holidays.

The contents will be a pleasant reminder of treasured personal and family memories when you revisit them later. Let your own creativity and serendipity be your guide for this craft project.

For more information, please contact Yvonne at 603-624-6550 ext. 7620 or email her at

yloomis@manchesternh.gov.