Lake Shore Road revelers cited for illegal fireworks

    MANCHESTER, NH – On June 27, 2024, at approximately 12:20 a.m. Manchester Police responded Lake Shore Road  near Massabesic Lake after hearing fireworks going off in the area. There had also been several  noise complaints received in dispatch. 

    Arriving officers located fireworks in the middle of the road as well as remnants that were still  smoking. Five people were also located, two adults and three juveniles. City ordinances were issued and  the juveniles were picked up by their parents. 

    In the past few months, police have received several complaints about illegal fireworks being lit  and disturbing residents in the area of Island Pond Road and Lake Shore Road. Manchester officers  are increasing enforcement in the area and will continue to enforce the city ordinances.

    As the  Fourth of July holiday approaches, please remember it is illegal to set off fireworks in the city of  Manchester.

