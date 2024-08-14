Late Rally Falls Short in Reading Road Opener 

Photo/NH Fisher Cats

READING, PA — Despite tying the game in the top of the eighth inning on Tuesday night, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (13-24, 43-62) dropped their series opener to the Reading Fightin Phils (16-24, 47-61) at FirstEnergy Stadium, 7-5. Reading plated the two decisive runs in the bottom of the eighth after the Fisher Cats erased a 5-1 deficit with four unanswered runs in the top of the seventh and eighth innings to tie Tuesday’s game.

The New Hampshire newcomers made impacts in the Tuesday loss, as first baseman Charles McAdoo punched his first home run since joining the Fisher Cats on August 2, a ball that traveled 413 feet over the left-center field wall in the top of the seventh. Shortstop Josh Rivera later produced his first Fisher Cats double to spark the game-tying, three-run rally in the eighth.

New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison allowed five runs – four earned – on eight hits in five innings. Reliever Anders Tolhurst tossed two perfect innings with two strikeouts in the sixth and seventh. The R-Phils got reliever Andrew Bechtold (L, 0-5) for two runs – one earned – in the bottom of the eighth to break the 5-5 tie.

Reading’s Noah Skirrow gave up one unearned run in five innings in his Tuesday start and exited with a 5-1 advantage. Reliever Nelson Alvarez stamped a clean sixth inning and Wesley Moore gave up the McAdoo longball before New Hampshire got Reading’s Andrew Walling for three runs on four hits in the top of the eighth. Walling departed with two men on and one out before Drew Harper (W, 2-0) shut down the scoring threat with the bases loaded in the eighth and won it with a routine ninth.

Reading opened the scoring on Tuesday night with two singles in the bottom of the first inning. Following back-to-back singles from Justin Crawford and Caleb Ricketts, Reading’s Carson Taylor bounced a ball off McAdoo’s glove down the first base line that trickled into foul territory to score Crawford from second.

The Fisher Cats followed suit with back-to-back walks drawn by left fielder Yohendrick Piñango and second baseman Cade Doughty in the top of the second. After a passed ball advanced both runners, Michael Turconi plated Pinango with a groundout to second base and evened Tuesday’s score at 1-1.

Reading boomed for three runs in the bottom of the second. Ethan Wilson led the inning off with a walk, followed by a double from designated hitter Marcus Lee Sang. Shortstop Erick Brito slapped an RBI single to set up a Crawford two-run double, all in consecutive fashion off the starter Harrison to retake the lead at 4-1.

Harrison cooled Reading’s bats with scoreless innings in the third and fourth and retired seven in a row. Without any New Hampshire offense, the R-Phils would eventually add to their lead with a solo home run on the first pitch to Gabriel Rincones Jr. in the bottom of the fifth to move Tuesday’s score to 5-1.

New Hampshire started their late push with McAdoo’s solo blast in the top of the seventh off Moore on an 0-2 count to cut the deficit to 5-2. With Reading’s Walling taking over in the top of the eighth, Rivera’s doubled influenced New Hampshire’s late push. With one out and Rivera at second, center fielder Dasan Brown advanced Rivera to third on an infield single. Right fielder RJ Schreck then bounced a ball down the third base line on a checked swing to score Brown from third and move Tuesday’s score to 5-3. Alex De Jesus and Piñango continued to sweep the momentum with run-scoring singles to center field and erased the 5-1 deficit and tie Tuesday’s game at 5-5.

The Reading offense had one more attack in them; first baseman Carson Taylor banged a leadoff double off the center field wall and third baseman Otto Kemp drove in Taylor with a single to break the tie. Second baseman Robert Moore cemented the lead to 7-5 in the eighth with an ensuing RBI single; the Fisher Cats couldn’t answer in the ninth.

After a back-and-forth series opener, New Hampshire and Reading continue the series on Wednesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium with a 7:00 PM EDT first pitch. Fisher Cats RHP Hunter Gregory (5-3, 4.91 ERA) makes his 35th appearance of the season with New Hampshire in what will be his first start of 2024. Reading’s 25-year-old southpaw Braedon Fausnaught (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his Double-A debut after receiving promotion on Tuesday from High-A Jersey Shore.