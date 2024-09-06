Leadership New Hampshire announces new trustees 

Concord, NH — Leadership New Hampshire (LNH), a statewide program whose mission is “building a community of informed and engaged leaders,” announces the addition of three new members to its Board of Trustees. 

New trustees are: 

Tara Chynoweth
Laura Simoes
Robin Milnes

Tara Chynoweth, LNH Class of 2015, a resident of Manchester and an Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Consultant with Safe Causeway Consulting. 

Robin Milnes, LNH Class of 2015, a resident of Bedford and the Executive Vice President of INEX Capital and Growth Advisors; and 

Laura Simoes, LNH Class of 2004, a resident of Concord and the Executive Director of the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications. 

“LNH is extremely fortunate to have a tradition of deeply committed trustees. These are individuals who have experienced the program themselves and who work enthusiastically to make the program even better for future cohorts,” said Leadership New Hampshire Executive Director Will Stewart. 

While welcoming the three new trustees, LNH also thanked three departing trustees, each of whom recently termed off after serving two, three-year terms: Attorney Patrick Closson (LNH Class of 2016); Sally Manikian (LNH Class of 2016); and Dr. Jon Thyng (LNH Class of 2016). 

Leadership New Hampshire is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of “building a community of informed and engaged leaders.” Now in its 33rd year, LNH has more than 1,100 alumni, individuals who are working to strengthen New Hampshire communities and increase civic engagement. Graduates hold leadership positions across the Granite State in the private, nonprofit, academic, and public sectors. Learn more at leadershipnh.org.

