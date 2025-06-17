Leadership New Hampshire Class of 2026 holds seven Manchester residents

Just some of the over 1,100 Leadership New Hampshire Members.

CONCORD, N.H. – Leadership New Hampshire has announced 44 members in its class of 2026, including seven Manchester residents.

This marks the 34th cohort of the program’s history, which will embark together on journey together exploring the issues and institutions shaping New Hampshire. The group has inducted over 1,100 alumni, selected for their commitment to strengthen New Hampshire communities and increase civic engagement.

Leadership New Hampshire Executive Director Will Stewart is excited to welcome the members into the list of Leadership New Hampshire Alumni.

“The Class of 2026 represents the best of New Hampshire,” said Stewart. “They are diverse in geography, background and perspective, but united in their commitment to making a positive impact.”

Manchester’s new Leadership New Hampshire members include

Greg Chakmakas , Shareholder at Sheehan Phinney

, Shareholder at Sheehan Phinney Jennifer Chisholm , Executive Director, New Hampshire Coalition of End Homelessness

, Executive Director, New Hampshire Coalition of End Homelessness Erin George-Kelly , Director of Innovation & Strategic Initiatives at Waypoint

, Director of Innovation & Strategic Initiatives at Waypoint Mike Gibeault , Director of Philanthropy-Donor Development at Make-A-Wish New Hampshire

, Director of Philanthropy-Donor Development at Make-A-Wish New Hampshire Adam Mierzwa , Distribution Engineering Director at Eversource

, Distribution Engineering Director at Eversource Lara Quiroga , President/Owner at Larksparre Consulting

, President/Owner at Larksparre Consulting Kelli Rafferty, Executive Director of Philanthropy & Community Benefit at Elliot Health System

More information is available at leadershipnh.org