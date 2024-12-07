Legendary Central soccer coach LaBerge honored with dedication of Little Green’s practice field

Chris LaBerge at the dedication ceremony. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Recently, the soccer field at Livingston Park was dedicated former Manchester Central Boys’ Soccer Coach Chris LaBerge, honoring decades of LaBerge’s contributions to Little Green soccer as a coach and player.

The winningest coach in Central boys’ soccer history, LaBerge accumulated a 298-72-14 record over 24 years leading the Little Green to six state titles, starting with Central’s first-ever title and the last ever NHIAA Class L title in 2009, followed by titles in 2011 and 2012 as well as runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018.

“Truly the strength of Manchester is through our people. Mayors are going to come and go, Aldermen are going to come and go, but it’s people like Chris that help our community run,” said Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais.

The field, located on Hooksett Road just north of Webster Street, is the practice field for the Little Green, who play their home games at Gill Stadium.

LaBerge thanked the numerous players he coached that were in attendance as well as his mother, coaches that mentored him along the way and the city itself.

“This is not the Chris LaBerge Soccer Field, it’s the players that played for me soccer field, because this doesn’t happen without them,” he said.

“I love this city, I love being a party of it, I loved all the experiences I had on this field. This is where coaching happens, it doesn’t happen in the games or the wins or losses, it happens here at practice where you affect lives. I’m just honored that some people feel that I affected their lives,” he added.

The soccer field is actually a multi-use field at the Gatsas Athletic Complex, and the baseball field at the site is named after Emmanuel “Min” Valavane, a member of the Queen City Athletic Hall of Fame for his contributions to the 1945 Central football state championship team as well as coaching Little League and Babe Ruth and refereeing basketball and football in the city for 50 years.

Signs at the site will be placed to differentiate the soccer field and baseball field names.