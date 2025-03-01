Lesniak chosen to lead 2025 Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade as Grand Marshal

Erik Lesniak, Grand Marshal for Manchester’s 2025 St. Patrick’s Parade.

MANCHESTER, NH – A dedicated community leader, coach, mentor, and advocate for the Queen City, Erik Lesniak has been named the Grand Marshal of the 2025 Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade. His unwavering commitment to Manchester, its residents, and its future generations makes him a deserving honoree for this distinguished role.

In preparation for this year’s parade, scheduled to take place March 30, on Saturday March 8 Lesniak will lead the annual painting of the Shamrocks on Elm Street in front of Veterans Park at 9 a.m. along with Mayor Jay Ruais. The public is invited.

A Holyoke, MA, native with deep Irish roots, Lesniak arrived in Manchester in the early 2000s when the New Haven Ravens were sold and relocated to New Hampshire, becoming the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Erik played a pivotal role in the organization, serving in key leadership positions, including Director of Group Sales, Executive Director of Sales, and Vice President of Business Development. In 2022, his passion for Manchester and its economic growth led him to his current role as Business Liaison for the City of Manchester’s Economic Development Office. He resides in the city he loves with his wife, Kristen, and son, Jayden.

For decades, Lesniak has been deeply involved in civic and community organizations, working tirelessly to strengthen Manchester. His contributions span across numerous groups, including:

Lions Club

Kiwanis Club

Caregivers

Manchester Community College Department of Business Studies Advisory Board

Pastoral Counseling Services

Manchester Little League (Board Member & Coach)

Manchester South Jr. Soccer League (Board Member & Coach)

Queen City Rotary Club

Manchester Downtown Committee

Leadership Greater Manchester Steering Committee

ASSET Development Task Force (Air Service Support Engagement Task Force)

Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade Committee

Manchester Holiday Parade Committee

War on Terror Memorial Fund Committee

Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH Division 1)

The Salvation Army Advisory Board

Lesniak has coached with Manchester Little League (10 years and counting), St. Francis of Assisi basketball (4 years), St. Joseph Jr. High basketball (current), Manchester South Jr. Soccer (8 years), and indoor soccer.

Whether he’s securing Christmas trees, food, clothes and decorations every year for families in need during the holidays, organizing community fundraisers, or serving meals at New Horizons/Families in Transition over the years, Lesniak is always ready to lend a helping hand.

Since 2005, Lesniak has volunteered more than 30 hours annually for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign—even setting a personal record of 52 hours in three weeks—all while braving the elements and using vacation time from work. He has also been a key fundraiser for The Salvation Army’s Kids Café and their annual Easter Bunny campaign.

Though he often works behind the scenes, Lesniak has been a driving force behind Manchester’s St. Patrick’s Parade and Christmas Parade, ensuring these cherished traditions thrive. His love for Manchester is evident in everything he does.

Over the years, he has been recognized for his impact, though he remains humble about his achievements. His honors include:

Union Leader’s 40 Under 40 (Class of 2015)

Red Kettle Volunteer of the Year

Paul Harris Fellow Recipient (Queen City Rotary Club)

Leadership Greater Manchester Graduate (Class of 2018)

Pastoral Counseling Services Good Samaritan of the Year (2019)

New Hampshire Business Review NH 200 Recipient (2025)