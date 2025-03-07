Let the 2025 Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament begin!

The 2025 Pizza Madness brackets!

It’s time to kick off the elimination rounds of the 2025 Ink Link Pizza Tournament!

After a week (and a little bit beyond that), 493 votes in the tournament’s preliminary round from Manchester Ink Link readers have produced 44 contestants ranked #1 to #44. At our Bracket Creation Celebration earlier this week, those 44 contestants were broken up into four brackets.

Today, we unveil 20 contests within those four brackets to see who will advance to the next round of the tournament.

You can vote as many times as you want, but please keep in mind that contestants will only be allowed 50 votes each from “provisional ballots”

What makes a ballot provisional?

#1. No name

#2. A duplicate reason as to why you voted for a certain pizza place.

And if you have any pictures of pizza you’d like to see here in future updates, email andy@manchesterinklink.com

Results will be released on Friday, March 14.

Here are ballots for each bracket. To see which contestants are in each bracket, check out the picture above.

East

West

North

South