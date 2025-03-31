LETTERS: Americans need to know that their voices can be heard

Conditions in the United States, then and now

250 years ago, on April 18th, 1775, 700 British troops advanced from Boston towards the town of Concord to capture John Hancock and Samuel Adams along with destroying or seizing military weapons that were presumed to be stored and hidden there. As news spread of their advance, a Militia assembled at the Lexington Green to determine a course of action. The British Redcoats were met by an assembly of only seventy-seven men, women and children between the ages of sixteen and sixty-six.

Who fired first is still a matter of debate, yet a skirmish ensued. Eight Colonial Militia were killed and another ten were wounded. After a short exchange of fire, many of the Militia fell back toward Concord. With no dead and one wounded, the British first fired a salutation and shouted three cheers before advancing on their main objective in Concord.

By the time the British arrived at the North Bridge in Concord, some 500 Minutemen and Militia had gathered in the town, waiting for their arrival. Another 500 colonists began converging on Concord after seeing the smoke from the courthouse that was accidently put to fire during the search by the Redcoats. Much confusion ensued. Eventually a battle took place at the bridge. Two colonists were killed and four were wounded. Three British Regulars were killed and nine more suffered wounds.

Soon after, the British began their hasty retreat of nearly 20 miles to Boston. News of the events in Concord and Lexington circulated throughout the countryside. Colonists from towns such as Billerica, Reading, Menotomy, Cambridge and as far away as Framingham, responded. The colonists were not going to allow these acts of transgression without an all-out attack on the Redcoats. And although many colonists were killed as the British fled, they inflicted serious devastation on The British Troops. By the time the Redcoats reached Charlestown they had suffered 73 casualties and another 174 were wounded. The Colonists had 50 dead and 39 wounded. A group of farmers, tradesmen, craftsmen and tavern keepers had stopped and sent into retreat, the most powerful, disciplined and skilled army in the world. The colonists were defending their perceived rights and oppression of the Royal Crown. Here was the defining moment when the American Revolution began.

The Rebels were in the minority while most of the colonists were loyalists, still beholden to the King. The rebellion grew in power as many loyalists joined the cause. A Declaration of Independence was ratified in 1776 which eventually led to the creation of our Constitution in 1788. Now our United States was a Democracy like no other in the world. A government with three branches. The Executive, Legislative and Judicial. All with a duty to honor this Constitution and to prevent the repeat of tyranny, guaranteeing a balance of power

Here we are 250 years later. Unfortunately, a divided country, controlled and manipulated by special interests determined to alter the course of our country. Only together can we protect our liberties, our freedoms, united as one, not for just some, but for all Americans.

We need to remember how our country began. As obedient supporters of a Monarch.