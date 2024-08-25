Letters: Ayotte’s TV ad misleading, offensive

O P I N I O N

To the Editor:

I find Kelly Ayotte’s TV ad attacking Joyce Craig’s time as Mayor, and the fine City of Manchester to be misleading and offensive.

On top of that, Kelly Ayotte is supporting Donald Trump!

I am a lifelong Republican who has supported Kelly Ayotte in the past, but not again!

Please join me in voting for an honorable, tough and experienced executive, JOYCE CRAIG!

I’m a Republican and

MY CHOICE IS JOYCE!

Joe Steinmetz,

Bedford, NH

