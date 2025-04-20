Letters: I strongly support our town libraries; they are about so much more than just books  

To the Editor:

In many places, libraries are facing budget cuts, closures, or even attacks on the kinds of books they carry. This is just not right. Reading is a gift to be shared by all. Others have no right to remove books from shelves to reduce access for others.

Our town library offers free Wi-Fi, job tech support, copy and notary services, digital access, and safe spaces. From book clubs to craft nights, our library provides a much needed gathering space in our town. It’s the heart of our community.

With ongoing debates about book bans and censorship, it’s becoming even more important for us to stand up for libraries when it means standing up for access to information, diverse voices, and the right to read freely.

Please support our public library.

Sincerely,

Jenny Bourgeois

