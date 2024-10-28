Letters: Listen to the clues!

O P I N I O N

Help!

Where is more outcry about Trump openly expressing his admiration for Hitler, saying that he wants to be a dictator on day one, and saying that he wished he had generals like Hitler had – all the while saying that his biggest enemies are within our country! He has talked openly about punishing those who did not support him. He has harshly put down women, people of color, people with special needs, and even our own American soldiers who gave their lives for our country (calling them “suckers and losers”)!

We all learned about Hitler and World War II in school! My 99 year old father is a World War II veteran who emails us daily (for years) warning about Trump! Trump literally spelled out his Hitler-like plans, and this sickness, of course, should be taken seriously and stopped, (just like everyone wishes that certain clues of some mass or school shooters were taken seriously).

I do believe that most people are caring.

We care about people whose lives would be in peril without Social Security or Medicare. Harris will keep these but Trump wants to get rid of them!

We care about people who have preexisting health conditions such as asthma. Harris will keep the Affordable Care Act which mandates coverage for preexisting conditions but Trump wants to get rid of it!

We care about people who depend on contraception and reproductive healthcare. A complication from a miscarriage should not leave women we care about suffering or dying, with no medical care allowed. The men in these women’s lives suffer greatly too! It is not just a women’s issue!

We care about our economy. Trump’s plan would add 4 trillion more dollars to the US debt compared to Harris’ plan!

We care about our country which is based on the United States Constitution. A president should, and Harris will, defend our Constitution. Trump wants to get rid of it.

We care about our children’s education. Harris wants to maintain funding for public education. Trump wants to get rid of it.

We care about many more things that the Republican 900 page Project 2025 wants to get rid of.

Do go out and vote in a caring way. This is not a single issue election. All lives would suffer if you “plugged your nose” and voted for someone who wants to be like Hitler. Take this election very seriously!

Karen Newell

Karen Newell has been a public school teacher for 30 years and has also worked as a paraprofessional. She’s the mother of two and has a master’s degree in human services and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. She is passionate about education, caring for young children and caring for our planet.