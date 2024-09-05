Letters: September is Direct Support Professional Month, when we recognize their vital role in our community

To the Editor:

September marks Direct Support Professional Recognition Month, when the disability community brings awareness to and celebrates those who dedicate their careers to the field of caregiving for people with support needs. Without direct support professionals and home providers, many disabled people would not be able to get out of bed, get dressed, feed themselves, or obtain basic necessities for survival. Others rely on support to engage in their communities, pursue employment and education, and navigate a complex health care system. For some, the support of a Direct Support Professional or Home Provider enables them to spend time with family and friends in a meaningful way.

The New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities wants to reflect on the incredible impact that Direct Support Professionals have on the lives of the people they support. Your commitment and dedication bring us closer to living out the promise that people with disabilities can live, work, play and dream in their community.

It is because of you that disabled people can have authentic relationships with their families and friends. We thank you.

Please help us spread awareness about the crucial position that Direct Support Professionals and Home Providers hold in our state. Help us to advocate for appropriate training, pay, and benefits for this workforce so they can continue to provide the imperative support needed for ourselves and those we care about.

Vanessa Blais,

Director of Policy and Planning for the NH Council on Developmental Disabilities