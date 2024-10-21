Letters: Why I’m voting for Maxine Mosley for State Rep on Nov. 5, and why you should, too

O P I N I O N

I want to let my friends and neighbors who live in Manchester Wards 6, 8, and 9 know why I believe Maxine Mosley deserves your vote in the upcoming election for one of the two House of Representative seats in Hillsborough District 39.

As a fellow educator, I know Maxine values strong public schools. She has spent her entire career as a public school educator. If we truly want Manchester to continue to move forward in the future, we need strong public school advocates in the State House. Maxine will certainly be a strong and vocal advocate for our schools.

I also know that Maxine will take her responsibilities seriously as your representative. She will show up, stand up, and speak up for the citizens of Manchester on all of the issues concerning each of us. She has a proven track record of advocacy and for over 40 years, she has helped children and families in Manchester. She will continue to be a fierce voice for us in the House.

Maxine, like myself, would like to see serious solutions put into practice regarding our housing and homeless issues. Everyone needs to have the opportunity to move forward as successful and contributing members of our communities. We need to build stronger strategies, programs, and support in order to do this together. Maxine will be focused on hearing our concerns and relaying them in Concord to move us forward on these issues.

In closing, I am wholeheartedly supporting Maxine Mosley because we need serious people tackling the significant issues we are facing.

I am voting for Maxine Mosley on Tuesday, November 5, and ask you to join me in supporting her with your vote. She is a strong, dedicated, committed member of our community and will work hard to help keep our community moving forward.

Peter R. Perich

Former Board of School Committee member

Retired Assistant Principal, Manchester Memorial High School

Letters to the Editor is one way to express your views. Submissions are welcome. Send to publisher@inklink.news, subject line: Letter to the Editor. You can also submit your content with our DIY link, here.