Letters: Worst campaign tagline ever!

Kelly Ayotte’s tagline; ‘Don’t Mass up NH’ might be a cute play on words, but it could offend many potential voters. Since 2020, 44% of new residents moved here from MA and many work there. While NH has cheaper housing, it’s easier to afford a NH home with a MA salary. Is Ms. Ayotte running against the entire state of Massachusetts?!

I would prefer it if our state offered some of the benefits that MA offers. MA has a world-class healthcare system (MA Health) that includes both mental health and dental care. MA offers higher salaries, better benefits, paid Family/Medical Leave and access to universal preschool, much-needed, economy-boosting benefits sorely lacking in NH. MA also has a public transportation system which benefits residents, tourists and the environment.

For decades MA has repeatedly ranked as best public education systems in the U.S., while NH education funding ranks 50th. Even if NH doubled its funding for public education, it would still rank 50th! Instead, NH gives education vouchers with little to no oversight, costing property tax payers $105 million! Will Ms. Ayotte keep the completely unqualified and ill-suited Edelblut in place to run the Department of Education further into the ground? Or, will she completely dismantle our Department of Education as Project 2025 directs?

Ms. Ayotte’s poor choice in tagline is just another example of MAGA candidates sowing hate and division in our country in a desperate attempt to win at any cost.