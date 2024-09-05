Liberty House to ‘Cram the Van’ for local veterans on September 7

Support local veterans this Saturday, September 7 in Manchester with Liberty House’s “Cram the Van” Food Drive!

The Liberty House van will be parked outside of Hannaford (201 John E. Devine Drive) between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to collect food items for the many veterans who rely on Liberty House’s community pantry to access food and other essential items on a regular basis. Liberty House’s official mascot, Ezra, will be on hand to greet you with his wagging tail.

For more information and to view a list of suggested donations, click here.

Can’t make it out on Saturday but still want to donate? Call 603-669-0761 to see how you can contribute!