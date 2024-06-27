Lilly’s Fresh Pasta moving operations to Pepsi Road plant with assist from Business Finance Authority

Antonio D’Alelio and his mother, Lilly. Courtesy Photo

New Hampshire, June 26, 2024 – Lilly’s Fresh Pasta is moving to Manchester thanks to a boost from the NH Business Finance Authority and Mascoma Bank.

The renowned manufacturer of artisanal premium products, founded in 1986 by Lilly and Giovanni D’Alelio is now spearheaded by their son, Antonio D’Alelio, who has been by his mom’s side since its inception. He has chosen the New Hampshire Advantage and is set to expand its operations into Manchester in a larger plant. Acquisition and renovation of a 50,000-square-foot plant at 299 Pepsi Road was made possible with the help of the NH BFA and Mascoma Bank, which is set to open in the fall of 2025.

Lilly’s Fresh Pasta manufactures high-quality fresh pasta, ravioli, tortellini, and gnocchi, all produced on-site and sold wholesale to distributors and restaurants nationwide. The D’Alelio family’s entrepreneurial journey began in 1970 in Genoa, Italy. From humble beginnings, the family has grown the company into an industry leader in the culinary pasta realm through dedication and perseverance.

Antonio D’Alelio, CEO of Lilly’s Fresh Pasta

“We are thrilled to support Lilly’s Fresh Pasta in this expansion,” said James Key-Wallace, Executive Director of the BFA. “The new facility will not only increase their production capacity but also create a significant number of new jobs in New Hampshire. This is another example of a company choosing New Hampshire as the best place to expand and grow their operations.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Antonio D’Alelio and his team in their exciting move to the Granite State,” stated John Bortolotto, SVP Commercial Loan Officer at Mascoma Bank. “Our goal as a financial institution is to help our clients achieve their objectives and create positive change. This project is a great example of our bank fulfilling its mission,” he added.

“I want to extend a big Queen City welcome to Lilly’s Fresh Pasta,” stated Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais. “The NH Advantage is real, so we’re delighted Lilly’s is relocating to Manchester where the sky will be the limit for this iconic business to expand. The move benefits everyone who loves great pasta as well as all of Lilly’s new Granite State employees, and it’s just another example of Manchester’s growth and development. Lilly’s Fresh Pasta is a true American success story. We’re proud the company’s next chapter starts here in Manchester. We can’t wait!”

The newly renovated Manchester facility will offer more space and features necessary for pasta production, including expanded dock positions for shipping, freezer storage, and dry storage to increase the efficiencies of this unique business.

“This expansion is a monumental step for our company. The new facility will allow us to meet increasing demand and continue providing premium artisanal fresh pasta and filled ravioli to our customers,” said Antonio D’Alelio, CEO of Lilly’s Fresh Pasta. “My family and I are beyond grateful to Mascoma Bank and the BFA for their support in making this possible. Thank you for believing in us, it matters more than you can imagine.”

