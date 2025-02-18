Live Board Mayor and Aldermanic Public Comment: Feb. 18, 2025

The view from Andy’s seat at the Feb. 18, 2025 BMA meeting.

Feb. 18, 2025 Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

Deb Roux: Discusses National Monument for the Forefathers in Plymouth, Mass. It is important to have something referencing this monument because our forefathers created a government based on liberty. It has five components.

To have a liberty-type of national, you have to have God. It is important for parents and grandparents to teach children about liberty and morality.

One of the statues has a sword and he is displaying liberty. I wanted to display this to the mayor and hope he would display it at city hall. This exemplifies what makes America great.

Marie Fontaine: I live on Elm Street, I serve on the lead commission. I am here for We Heart West. We are a non-profit that does neighborhood cleanups and other things. We found that other small groups did events at the same time, so last year I organized first Manchester Volunteer Organizer Summit. This is for the small volunteer groups.

There were 18 groups. We are having the event again this year, and we’d like to have the Mayor and Aldermen join us. It’s April 5 from 10:30 to 12:30. You can reach out to me with questions.