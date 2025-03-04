Live public comment from the March 4, 2025 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The following is a live recap of the March 4, 2025 Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting. Please email andy@manchesterinklink.com for any errors or other comments.

Manchester City Seal

All Aldermen are present except for Dan O’Neill (At-Large) and Dan Goonan (Ward 2) are absent. Goonan missed the meeting due to emergency heart surgery.

Dorothy Krasner 7:02 pm. – Concerned about federal actions impact on city budget and federal employee layoffs impacting things in Manchester. Concerning that they are seen as incompetent or corrupt on no evidence while Manchester residents know them as otherwise.

City of Manchester seems to get 43 million dollars and it is worrying that the city might not get that money for a variety of different essential things. Hopefully the city has a plan to deal with this potential lack of funding as well as helping these people.

Rick Glatz 7:06 pm – This is the first time I’ve testified here, I am a semi-retired teacher. I drive on roads around the city regularly and I wonder if we are spending the city’s money well on the right materials given the frequent construction.

Rich Girard 7:07 p.m.

7:11 p.m. – Kristie McKenney: I am from Light of Light Ministries….here tonight to share the success of right affordable housing units we’ve run and that there is a discussion on more money for transitional housing units tonight.

We have housed seven individuals near our church on Newbury Road. It has been amazing…wonderful display of community and this gives them a longer runway to afford something eventually on their own. They become a community and help each other out. It’s just amazing to watch. They have been so excited to move into our affordable units. It couldn’t have been any better. I hope the city does more and more of these units and hopefully there is case management. I really appreciate your time.