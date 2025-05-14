Livingston Park Cleanup scheduled for May 25

Manchester, NH – Community members are invited to take part in Livingston Park Clean-Up Day on Sunday, May 25 at 3:00 PM. The clean-up effort is an opportunity for residents to come together and help maintain one of Manchester’s most popular parks and roadways along DW Highway.

The event is being organized by Alderman Chris Morgan, who encourages volunteers of all

ages to participate. “This is a great way to show community pride and keep Livingston Park beautiful for everyone to enjoy,” said Morgan.



The Manchester Department of Public Works will provide trash bags, pickers, and trash pickup.

Alderman Chris Morgan will provide gloves for all volunteers. The total clean up time is slated from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM.



Anyone with questions can contact Alderman Morgan at [email protected] or 603-674-2400

