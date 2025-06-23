Livingston Pool liner installation continues, city expects to reopen July 4th weekend

Livingston Pool expected to reopen in time for the July 4th weekend, according to city parks and rec. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – After a soggier than usual spring, the city is hoping for a reprieve from the kind of rains that have delayed several construction projects, including the replacement of the liner at Livingston public swimming pool.

“We have been replacing the liner and were scheduled to open soon but the rain this spring has been trouble,” said Deputy Public Works Directory Owen Friend-Gray on Monday.

Mark Gomez, the city’s Chief of Parks and Recreation, said the current estimate is that Livingston will be ready to open by the July 4th weekend.

Gomez said the new liner should extend the life of the pool.

In 2018 the Dupont Splash Pad opened, replacing the aging Dupont swimming pool on the city’s West Side. The Hunt Memorial Pool, built in 1959, was permanently closed in 2021 after a pipe critical to the filtration system failed due to age and corrosion.

You can find relief from the heat wave at the following city pools and splash pads (click here for public swimming hours):