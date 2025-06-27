Local developer settles with state after real estate scheme involving 30+ investors, millions in losses

Signature on Elm was one of Alexander’s projects that was finally completed after several delays.

The Bureau discovered that Robynne Alexander was comingling funds between real estate projects and misused investments meant for a specific project to pay out other, unrelated investors.

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Bureau of Securities Regulation, under the leadership of Secretary of State David Scanlan, has entered a Consent Order with failed real estate developer Robynne Alexander, of Manchester. The Bureau has ordered Alexander, formerly the managing partner of numerous real estate ventures, to cease and desist from offering or selling securities in New Hampshire. She is also barred from holding any securities licensure in New Hampshire and must pay $96,730.06 in restitution to the victims.

Alexander

Additionally, Alexander is ordered to fulfill her restitution obligations under a criminal plea agreement she has entered into with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire. She has also agreed to the entry of a judgment in a civil complaint brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Boston Regional Office alleging over $3,000,000 in investor losses from individuals located around the country, many of whom are in New England.

In 2023, the Bureau launched an investigation into Alexander, who had several ongoing real estate projects at the time. For some projects, Alexander used her position as a teacher and mentor in a few real estate coaching groups to convince students to invest with her. She regularly presented herself as a successful real estate developer and consistently concealed her personal and commercial financial limitations. Several of Alexander’s real estate properties were foreclosed upon. In some instances, she did not tell investors that they no longer owned the property. The Bureau also discovered that Alexander was comingling funds between real estate projects and used investor money for personal expenses such as a trip to Europe and the Bahamas. In multiple instances, she used funds from one investor to pay out an investor in an unrelated project.

The Bureau appreciates the assistance of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Boston Regional Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire.

Michael Gallagher, Bureau Staff Attorney: “We are pleased to announce the end to this years-long real estate scheme that affected over 30 investors from around the country. Many individuals put their entire retirement savings into the hands of Alexander, who abused their trust and enticed them with returns that she could not deliver. This settlement shows that people will be held accountable when they mishandle and misuse investor funds for their own personal gain at the expense of hard-working individuals who are simply trying to meet their retirement goals.”