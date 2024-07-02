Local leaders celebrate new $44 million Tech Hub biofabrication grant

Jeanne Shaheen on July 2,2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire leaders were in the Millyard on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate a $44 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

The grant was one of 12 grants totalling $504 million in total that went to designated “Tech Hubs” across the country aimed at scaling up the production of critical technologies, creating jobs in innovative industries, accelerating growth of future-centric industries and strengthening U.S. competitiveness in national security-related areas.

This grant will be given to the ReGen Valley, led by Manchester’s Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI), a collaborative of organizations throughout southern New Hampshire working in the new biofabrication technologies such as developing artificial human organs.

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) said that the advances created by ARMI and other groups in the hub would help people ranging from injured veterans to her granddaughter Ellie, who has Type 1 Diabetes.

“It’s so exciting because this award recognizes the enormous potential of southern New Hampshire in regenerative medicine technology, and the region’s not only going to thrive with innovation in biofabrication, but also emerge as a new industrial powerhouse and global competitor while creating good jobs right here in New Hampshire,” said Shaheen.

Chris Pappas on July 2, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) noted that ARMI’s headquarters was located in the Millyard, once part of the heart of America’s Industrial Revolution, adding that another revolution is underway thanks to grants such as this one and the Science and CHIPS Act, which authorizes the tech hubs and is helping other local industries.

“The funding is recognition of the early success that we have seen and will help the momentum continue to move forward,” said Pappas. “These investments will address a number of critical areas with respect to developing the biofabrication workforce as well as increasing awareness and adoption of new therapies. It’s just really exciting.”

The grant follows a separate $44 million grant given to the ReGen Valley through Manchester in the Build Back Better Challenge in 2022.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today