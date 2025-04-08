Local physical therapy leaders urge Senator Hassan to support SAFE Act

To the Editor:

As our population continues to age, the incidence of dangerous falls is on the rise. Each year, 14 million older Americans – including over 69,000 in New Hampshire – fall, with many resulting in a serious injury requiring hospitalizations and extensive medical treatment. Falls are not only the leading cause of injury, but sadly also the No. 1 cause of injury-related death for adults over 65. To end the falls crisis and prevent falls before they happen, it’s important that older New Hampshirites can access physical therapy to maintain their strength, mobility, and independence. Physical therapists can assess, determine fall risk and then implement a plan to decrease risk, improve functional mobility and quality of life.

A representative of Senator Maggie Hassan recently visited MVPT Physical Therapy in Salem to learn more about physical and occupational therapy and the challenges we face in providing accessible patient care. During the visit, we shared more about the bipartisan Stopping Addiction and Falls for the Elderly (SAFE) Act. If passed, this legislation would expand access to no-cost, physical therapist-provided falls risk assessments as part of Medicare beneficiaries’ annual wellness benefit. As a proven method for falls risk prevention, physical therapy should be available so more seniors can remain stable, healthy, and independent.

We at MVPT strongly support this commonsense, bipartisan legislation and urge Senator Hassan to support the SAFE Act in the Senate to protect the safety and wellbeing of older Americans.

Signed, Nicole Poirier PT, DPT