Londonderry wellness center founder is NH SBA Small Business Person of Year

Tanya Lawson, founder and medical director of Inbloom Health and Medispa in Londonderry has been named 2025 New Hampshire Small Business Person of the Year by the Small Business Administration. Photo/Courtesy drtanyalawsonnd.com

CONCORD, NH – The owner of a Londonderry integrated healthcare wellness and spa business has been named 2025 New Hampshire Small Business Person of the Year by the Small Business Administration.

Tanya Lawson, a doctor of naturopathic medicine, and founder and medical director of Inbloom Health and Medispa, was recognized for “exceptional leadership, innovation, and contributions to her community through her thriving integrative healthcare business,” according to NH SBA.

Lawson will compete alongside other entrepreneurs from across the nation for the honor of National Small Business Person of the Year in May. She is one of eight New Hampshire award-winners announced by the NH SBA this week.

Also recognized are:

Home-Based Business: Hailee Grisham Hampton, Hurry Slow Hat Company, Littleton.

Young Entrepreneur: Sabrina MacDowell, Pampered Pup, LLC, Candia

Veteran-Owned: Russell Collins, Home Innovations Corp., Epping

Woman-Owned: Karen Jenovese, Swim NH, Concord

Financial Services Champion for NH and New England: Rick Dassatti, SCORE Granite Region, Manchester

Small Business Manufacturer: Josh Velasquez and Adam Hamilton, Shire’s Naturals, Peterborough

Micro-Enterprise: Bret Lincoln, Lincoln Fencing, Epping

There were three fewer award honorees this year than in years past. The SBA did not recognize a minority-owned business or name winners of the District Director Award of Jeffrey Butland Family Owned Business Award.

Lawson, in her nearly two decades in integrative health care, “has established herself as a leader in combining naturopathic principles with cutting-edge aesthetic treatments to enhance natural beauty and overall wellness,” the SBA news release about her award said.

She founded her first integrative health care center in 2006, and is “dedicated to empowering patients to achieve their health and beauty goals through personalized care.”

Lawson is also a community advocate for health and wellness.

“This combination of professional excellence, community impact, and resilience make her a deserving recipient of this prestigious award, 2025 National Small Business Person of the Year,” the SBA said.

“It is our great pleasure to celebrate the success of Dr. Tanya Lawson,” Amy Bassett, NH SBA director said. “This year she joins an impressive group of NH small business award winners who all demonstrate great leadership and commitment to their businesses and communities.”

Lawson and the other New Hampshire winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony this spring during National Small Business Week, May 4-10.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler will kick off the week with a ceremony in Washington, D.C., where she will name the National Small Business Person of the Year before embarking on a national small business roadshow. Over the course of the week, Loeffler will visit four cities to highlight the impact, economic contributions, and importance of small business owners.

“National Small Business Week honors the risk takers, innovators, and job creators that are the backbone of the American economy,” said Peter A. Steele, SBA New England regional administrator. “I congratulate the eight winners in New Hampshire for this well-deserved recognition and their role in fueling prosperity, spurring growth, and creating job opportunities across New Hampshire and New England.”