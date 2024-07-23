Long and local faith leaders collaborate on homeless initiatives

Pat Long spent his early years at St. Peter’s Orphanage from age 3 to 11, following a period of homelessness experienced by his family. Courtesy photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 3 Alderman and New Hampshire State Representative Pat Long (D-Manchester) met with a dozen local faith-based leaders last week to help advance collaboration in unifying assistance for Manchester’s homeless community.

Long’s efforts echo those at the city level from former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and current Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais. At the meeting, the leaders discussed what each group is currently doing to help, such as hosting food pantries, clothing drives and rental assistance among other topics. According to participants at the event, it is hoped that the increased collaboration will avoid duplication of effort addressing the city’s homeless crisis along with focusing on where more support is needed, such as one organization specializing in serving community meals teaming up with another that specializes in preparing meals.

“This could be the initiative that brings our faith groups back together by revitalizing our presence and purpose in Manchester,” said First Congregational Church Senior Pastor Christopher Stevens.

“This initiative seeks to help these individuals regain their lives in supportive environments,” said Rev. Dr. David Palmer of Manchester’s United Methodist Church. “We know housing is a challenge, and we need to identify how we can assist and collaborate with entities that can build the housing we need.”

Long, who is also currently campaigning for a seat in the New Hampshire State Senate, emphasized the value of the meeting as well as the hope for continued collaboration through more information sharing in the future.

“We won’t solve this overnight,” said Long. “However, I am hopeful that the group will continue to build their coalition and determine how to make a lasting impact over time.”