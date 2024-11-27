Long Weekend Entertainment Report Nov. 27-Dec. 1: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27th

Casey Roop performs Nov. 27 at the Homestead in Merrimack.

Casey Roop / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Ralph Allen / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Clint Lapointe / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm

The Slakas / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

D-Comp Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Jonny Friday Duo / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28th – HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

It’s the right night to rock your turkey on guitar T-shirt.

Ed Chenoweth / Murphy’s – Lounge (Bedford) / 10am-1pm & 1:30-4:30pm

Steve Aubert / Murphy’s – Carriage House (Bedford) / 10am-1pm

Steve Baker / Murphy’s – Carriage House (Bedford) / 1:30-4:30pm

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29th

Jonee Earthquake Band will be shaking things up at The Shaskeen on Nov. 29.

Jamie Hughes / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Kitchen Party / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Mica’s Groove Train / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

David Rousseau / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Jimmy’s Down / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Jonee Earthquake Band / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Katrina Gustafson / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30th

Get in on the Lisa Love Experience Nov. 30 at The Derryfield.

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Bethune / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Johnny Angel / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Swipe Right Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Lisa Love Experience / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Garen Grove / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

The Whole Loaf / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1st

Lilly Innella will string you along in a good way Dec. 1 at the Copper Door.

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28th – HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29th

A CHRISTMAS CAROL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through December 29 – DIRECT/x

Come celebrate the holiday season as the Palace Theatre tradition continues with Charles Dickens’ classic story of Scrooge and Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol. Known for his penny-pinching ways, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts on a snowy Christmas Eve. These ghostly visits reveal Scrooge’s past, present and future, filling him with newfound hope and joy in the Christmas season! With lively song and dance, special effects, professional actors and a live orchestra, this heartwarming tale will create family memories you will cherish forever. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

EMILY RUSKOWSKI’S THANKSGIVING LEFTOVER COMEDY SHOW / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

You will have just finished your Turkey, Fixing and way too much family time, so come out for a laugh with Emily and her funny friends! Emily Ruskowski is a staple on the Boston stand up scene. She has been featured in the Boston Globe and the Washington Post. She was a finalist in the 2018 Boston Comedy Festival. She has been featured on LaughsTV.www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE FOUR HORSEMEN / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Dedication to excellence is what separates U.S. metal heroes THE FOUR HORSEMEN from the ocean of ‘tribute’ bands. The only album-quality Metallica tribute band on the planet, they deliver the unforgettable, note-for-note perfect experience that is guaranteed to surpass even the wildest dreams of Metallica aficionados. The speed, the precision, the signature riffs, and the look – THE FOUR HORSEMEN are the real deal! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

A CHRISTMAS CAROL with GERALD DICKENS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Kick off your holiday season with Gerald Dickens’ spirited adaptation of his great-great-grandfather’s classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’. Gerald has been delighting Nashua audiences since 2009 with his unique one-man show where he brings Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday story to life right before your eyes! During his performance, Gerald leaps, sobs, and laughs, captivating you as he depicts 26 characters from Dickens’ timeless tale. His adaptation includes distinct mannerisms and voices for each character. There’s no better way to experience the magic of ‘A Christmas Carol’ as only a Dickens can share. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30th

ROCK THIS TOWN ORCHESTRA / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Come celebrate the holiday season with Rock This Town Orchestra’s Christmas Spectacular… It’s a holiday show that is highly energetic and visually stunning like no other playing hits from the Brian Setzer Orchestra, Stray Cats as well as your favorite Christmas classics. Playing hits such as Rock This Town, Jump Jive & Wail, Sleepwalk, In The Mood, Jingle Bells, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, and many more. Their show will have you dancing in your seats all night long. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE FOOLS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Sometime around 1975, deep in the Home of the Fried Clam, Ipswich, Massachusetts, a really fun bunch of guys who had a band called “The Rhythm A’s” somehow changed and became The Fools. This is their story. The object of a Fools show was to blow real life out of all proportion and morph just another night out to see a band into the most fun anyone had ever had anywhere! Meeting with great success, it wasn’t long before the lads were masterminding stage trickery, pratfalls, skits, themes, twisted audience participation, practical jokes, paybacks, big nights and even some colossal events. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Magical Mystery Doors is a tribute act that blends and layers the music of three legendary bands to create something new and unique for music fans everywhere: The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors. Patrons attending a Magical Mystery Doors performance can expect to hear timeless tunes from each of these historic bands over the course of the night. The songs you know, the songs you love, the songs you sing at the top of your lungs! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

DREW DUNN & FRIENDS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Drew Dunn returns to his hometown of Nashua, NH for the Holidays to perform at the Nashua Center for the Arts. Drew will be joined by a secret lineup of other New England Comedians that moved away and are back in town for the weekend! In 2014, Drew began his stand-up career quickly making a name for himself around New England for his quick wit, voices, and unique style. After winning the Boston Comedy Festival in 2017, he began to perform comedy regularly around the country. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1st

A PIANO CHRISTMAS with ROBERT DIONNE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

Join Robert Dionne for this annual holiday tradition as he performs for you some Christmas memories, complete with a night of interactive sing-along fun that will make you remember fond times growing up with the holiday music of your life (with a few surprises). www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

MEMORIES OF PATSY CLINE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

Part of the 2024 Prime of Life Music Series. The legendary Patsy Cline comes to life once again in the national touring show Memories of Patsy. This incredible tribute concert takes its audience on a trip back in time to the days when the amazing singer graced the stages of America. Memories of Patsy captures the essence of the Patsy Cline concert experience like no other. See for yourself why this remarkable show has received rave reviews nationwide. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FAIRYTALE OF NEW YORK / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Fairytale of New York – The Ultimate Irish Inspired Christmas Concert. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Irish culture as our talented singers, musicians and dancers perform an outstanding live concert featuring all the festive favorites …and just when you think the party couldn’t get any better, this incredible Irish infused show features the greatest Irish sing-a-long songs of all time-from joyous jigs to powerful ballads and from traditional singalong songs to haunting carols, this feel good, authentic concert will transport you straight to the emerald hills of Ireland at Christmas time! www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

UPCOMING EVENTS

SH-BOOM: A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / December 6-8 – DIRECT/x

It’s 1965. A few years ago, Denny and the gang achieved overnight fame when they won the WOPR Radio “Dream of a Lifetime Talent Search” as “Denny and the Dreamers.” After a few years of touring and having a taste of the big time, the fledgling group broke up over slights and grievances, mostly petty and non-existent. In this holiday sequel, the gang gets back together to perform again as a group for the Christmas Bazaar at Wally’s church. Denny and Eugene won’t speak to each other, Duke and Lois are in the middle of an un-acknowledged marital spat, and Wally is left to broker the peace for Christmas. Filled with great 60s doo-wop and motown hits and holiday classics. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

