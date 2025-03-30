Luck o’ the Irish: Rain makes way for annual St. Patrick’s parade

Parade Grand Marshal Erik Lesniak led the way for the 2025 St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – There’s nothing predictable about parade day – especially not the weather, which took a turn for the wintry over the weekend, even leaving a coating of early-morning ice. But as sure as the sun is always there, even behind the clouds, Manchester’s annual celebration of St. Patrick’s Day was the bright spot of the day on Sunday.

With more than 70 participants across four divisions, the assembled crowd of parade-watchers took in the sounds of local bands, the antics of clown cars, the familiar drone of bagpipes, the rhythmic fifes and drums and waves and smiles from local and state politicians.

Photos below from Jeffrey Hastings, Frame of Mind Photo – view the full gallery and purchase photos