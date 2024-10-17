Magic Man is back in town Oct 18th & 20th

Magic Man, Manchester’s best known up and coming professional magician, DaSean Greene is back in town with two “spooktacular shows” this Friday & Sunday evening, October 18th, and October 20th.

WHO IS MAGIC MAN?

DaSean Greene, as Magic Man, was first introduced to InkLink readers while still a resident at Webster House. We were thrilled to be able to introduce him in the first steps of his dream to be recognized as a professional. He’s come a long way since he first flashed across the screens of Ink Link and NH Chronicle.

DaSean Greene is Magic Man. Photo credit | Heidi Young, Fearless Persona Photography

“I practice magic every single day for hours at a time. Magic isn’t what I do it is who I am.” ~DaSean Greene

He started studying the art of magic at 8 years of age. Magic is his passion and he truly enjoys performing for people. Every thing he does is with a sense of making it fun, funny and magical for his audience. Greene says, “I practice magic every single day for hours at a time. Magic isn’t what I do it is who I am.”

WHERE ARE THE SHOWS?

Magic Man’s spooktacular magic show will be performed live in an intimate setting at Heidi Young’s Fearless Persona Photography Studio. The location is suite 202 at 795 Elm Street, Manchester, New Hampshire. The same building that houses Granite State Escape. Heidi created the photo of him for the event poster.

WHAT’S UP WITH MAGIC MAN?

He came back to Manchester to spend some much-needed time with family after living in Hawaii for the past 4 months where he performed at the magical mystery show in a Hilton hotel on Waikiki. He’s been working with the best in the business and now has lots of new things that he is excited to share with his fans and supporters in Manchester.

In Hawaii, he learned different performance techniques and magic tricks that he refers to as “absolutely stunning.” His teacher in Hawaii was Shoot Ogawa, a Japanese magician and frequent guest on the TV series “Penn and Teller: Fool Us.” DaSean says Ogawa taught him “how to really connect with the audience and how to give them a truly magical experience.”

WHY IS HE SO EXCITED?

‘I’m very excited to be putting on my own show. I’m usually hired to perform at galas, weddings, and private parties but this is the first time people are coming just to see me!”

Come and witness an evening filled with mesmerizing tricks, mind-boggling illusions, and spooky surprises! Magic Man will leave you on the edge of your seat with his incredible performances that will leave you questioning reality. Get ready to be amazed and entertained in person at this one-of-a-kind event.

HOW DO I BUY TICKETS?

Click here For Friday Oct 18th 6-8pm

Click here For Sunday October 20th 6-8pm

ADDITIONAL CONTACT INFORMATION

EMAIL themagicman3350@gmail.com

WEBSITE: https://www.themagicman1776.com/