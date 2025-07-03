Malafronte confirmed as new MHT Director

Tom Malafronte on July 1, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen confirmed Thomas Malafronte to succeed Ted Kitchens as the new Director of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

Malafronte began at the airport in 1990 as an operations and maintenance specialist, working his way up the airport’s chain of command before becoming a manager in 2001 and the airport’s Deputy Director in 2015.

Malafronte also served as a professor in aviation management at Daniel Webster College from 2001 to 2012 and has served on the New Hampshire Travel Council and the Board of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce.