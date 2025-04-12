Man accused of exposing himself in South Willow Street parking lot, threatening man with gun

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man faces charges of indecent exposure and criminal threatening after an incident Saturday on South Willow Street.

Boden/MPD

On April 12, 2025, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Manchester Police were called to the area of 1111 South Willow Street for a report of a man exposing himself and threatening someone with a gun.

Officers spoke with the caller, who explained that he had witnessed an unknown man exposing himself near a vehicle in the parking lot. The victim told police that he had shouted at the man, telling him to stop and leave. In response, the man reached into the car, retrieved a gun, and pointed it at the victim. The man then tucked the gun into his waistband, got into his car, and drove off.

Shortly after, another caller reported that the same man had returned and entered a hair salon. Police responded, located the suspect and he was arrested without incident.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Jaime Torres Boden of Manchester. He was charged with Criminal Threatening with a Deadly Weapon and Indecent Exposure.

Locator Map: 1111 South Willow St., Manchester, NH