Man at hotel hospitalized after being shot by a police officer

Manchester Police cruiser parked outside the Fairfield Inn following a police call Saturday that resulted in man at the hotel being shot by a Manchester police officer. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

CONCORD, NH – The NH Attorney General’s Office have joined an investigation in Manchester following a shooting involving a police officer that happened at the Fairfield hotel on South Porter Street.

Few details were released, but according to the Manchester Police activity log, there was a call made for police to respond to the Fairfield Inn at 3:19 p.m. for an “unwanted male.”

The Attorney General’s news release said that a man was transported to an area hospital, and that no officers were physically injured during the incident.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation, according to the news release.

We’ll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.