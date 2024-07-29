Man charged with armed robbery after police called for Pulaski Park fight

Byline:
,
,
Higgins

MANCHESTER, NH – On July 27, 2024, around 8:30 AM, Manchester Police responded to Pulaski Park at 125 Bridge St. for a report of a fight.  

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, identified as Dennis Higgins, 58, of Manchester, pushing two bicycles out to the sidewalk of High Street at Pulaski Park and carrying an aluminum bat. 

They also spoke to a witness who saw Higgins on top of another man, screaming at him. They  were both struggling with the bat and during the fight, Higgins punched the victim in the face several times. The victim had a swollen eye and bruising on his face but refused medical  treatment. 

It was discovered that one of the bicycles Higgins had belonged to the victim, and Higgins also had the man’s cell phone.  

As a result, Higgins was arrested and charged with armed robbery. Furthermore, it was  confirmed that Higgins was a convicted felon and had active bail conditions from a prior possession of a controlled drug charge. Consequently, Higgins faced additional charges of  felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and breach of bail.

He was scheduled for arraignment in Manchester District Court on July 29.

Other Posts To Check Out:

City auctions surplus properties for affordable housing trust Sparse crowd at Mayor’s Ward 12 Town Hall Proposed updated Manchester zoning code revealed FTC wants to hear from New Hampshire renters about junk fees, fraud Investigation underway after man shot by police, roads closed in area of Bridge and Beech streets New principal selected at McLaughlin Middle School

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 

 