Man charged with armed robbery after police called for Pulaski Park fight

Higgins

MANCHESTER, NH – On July 27, 2024, around 8:30 AM, Manchester Police responded to Pulaski Park at 125 Bridge St. for a report of a fight.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, identified as Dennis Higgins, 58, of Manchester, pushing two bicycles out to the sidewalk of High Street at Pulaski Park and carrying an aluminum bat.

They also spoke to a witness who saw Higgins on top of another man, screaming at him. They were both struggling with the bat and during the fight, Higgins punched the victim in the face several times. The victim had a swollen eye and bruising on his face but refused medical treatment.

It was discovered that one of the bicycles Higgins had belonged to the victim, and Higgins also had the man’s cell phone.

As a result, Higgins was arrested and charged with armed robbery. Furthermore, it was confirmed that Higgins was a convicted felon and had active bail conditions from a prior possession of a controlled drug charge. Consequently, Higgins faced additional charges of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and breach of bail.

He was scheduled for arraignment in Manchester District Court on July 29.