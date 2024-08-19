Man charged with reckless conduct after allegedly shooting a gun from balcony 

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 17, 2024, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to 31 Andrew St. for a report of a man firing a gun from his balcony.

Belmore

Witnesses told police they heard someone yelling obscenities outside and then heard gunshots.

Arriving officers secured a perimeter around the building and shortly after saw a man later identified as Jay Belmore, 47, of Manchester, on the balcony. Officers ordered him to put his hands up and walk into the parking lot. Belmore was not initially compliant and argued with officers. When ordered to get on his hands and knees and crawl to the officers, he did for a short time and then stopped. A crisis negotiator tried to talk with Belmore, but it was unsuccessful.

Based on Belmore’s refusal to comply, the number of cars in the lot, the limited view officers had, and the possibility that he was still armed, police fired a less-lethal impact round. Police were able to take Belmore into custody without further incident.

Spent shell casings were located outside the building, and a black pistol was located inside Belmore’s apartment. He was charged with Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon and Resisting Arrest.