Man charged with string of convenience store burglaries

File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police, assisted by NH Probation and Parole made an arrest connection with string of burglaries that occurred at the Parkside Convenient Store at 675 Hooksett Road over the past few weeks.

Burleigh/MPD

Since November 7, 2024, there have been three overnight burglaries at the store. The suspect used a rock to break a window to get in the first time, and the next two times pried off the plywood covering the damage to gain access. In all three burglaries the suspect was captured on surveillance video and scratch tickets, cigarettes, and cash were taken.

Through the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Steven Burleigh, 37, of Manchester. Burleigh was located at the Econolodge in Manchester on Tuesday, November 26. Burleigh had a warrant for Violation of Probation, and was also charged with Burglary for the Manchester crimes, and is a person of interest in two other burglaries outside the city.

Burleigh was also found to have suspected cocaine on him at the time of his arrest and was subsequently charged with Possession of a Controlled Drug.