Man convicted on multiple sexual assault charges after ‘powerful testimony’ by victim

U.S. District Court, Concord, NH. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Donald Desmarias of Concord has been found guilty on multiple sexual assault charges following a trial in the Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District. A jury convicted Desmarias on Friday of one count of Pattern Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault, one count of Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault, one count of Felonious Sexual Assault, and one count of Indecent Exposure.

The investigation, led by Detective Canada Castricone of the Manchester Police Department, revealed that Desmarias began assaulting the victim when she was only 7 years old, with the abuse continuing for approximately 9-10 months.

During the trial, the victim provided powerful testimony, stating that she “wanted to be a hero and wanted to stop Desmarias from doing the same thing in the future.” Her courage in coming forward and testifying about these traumatic events was noted throughout the proceedings.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant County Attorney Alexander Gatzoulis and Assistant County Attorney Laura Del Camp.

Desmarias faces potential sentences of:

25 years to life in the New Hampshire State Prison for Pattern Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault and Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault

10 to 30 years for Felonious Sexual Assault; and

3½ to 7 years for Indecent Exposure

Sentencing is scheduled for May 15, 2025.