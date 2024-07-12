Man faces assault, child endangerment charges, after baby air-lifted to Boston with serious injuries

MANCHESTER, NH – A Manchester man faces multiple assault charges in connection with injuries to a 2-month old baby rushed to a Boston hospital last week.

Warren/MPD

On July 7, 2024, at approximately 3 PM, an unresponsive baby boy was brought to Elliot Hospital. Through an examination medical staff found bruising on the infant’s face and head and determined that the child was suffering from a significant head trauma. Due to the serious nature of the injuries, the child was air-lifted to a Boston Hospital for further treatment.

Detectives from the Manchester Police Juvenile Unit immediately began an investigation and learned that at the time of the injury, the baby was in the care of Jesse Warren, 37.

On July 11, 2024 Manchester Police went to Warren’s Manchester home and arrested him without incident. Warren was charged with felony first-degree assault on a child under the age of 13, second-degree assault, and dndangering the welfare of a child. He was placed on preventative detention pending a court hearing.