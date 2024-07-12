Man faces assault, child endangerment charges, after baby air-lifted to Boston with serious injuries

Byline:
,
,

MANCHESTER, NH – A Manchester man faces multiple assault charges in connection with injuries to a 2-month old baby rushed to a Boston hospital last week.

Warren/MPD

On July 7, 2024, at approximately 3 PM, an unresponsive baby boy was brought to Elliot  Hospital. Through an examination medical staff found bruising on the infant’s face and head and  determined that the child was suffering from a significant head trauma. Due to the serious nature  of the injuries, the child was air-lifted to a Boston Hospital for further treatment. 

Detectives from the Manchester Police Juvenile Unit immediately began an investigation and learned that at the time of the injury, the baby was in the care of Jesse Warren, 37.

On July 11, 2024 Manchester Police went to Warren’s Manchester home and arrested him  without incident. Warren was charged with felony first-degree assault on a child under the age  of 13, second-degree assault, and dndangering the welfare of a child. He was placed on preventative detention pending a court hearing.

Other Posts To Check Out:

Sparse crowd at Mayor’s Ward 12 Town Hall FTC wants to hear from New Hampshire renters about junk fees, fraud Investigation underway after man shot by police, roads closed in area of Bridge and Beech streets New principal selected at McLaughlin Middle School MCC partners with Worcester Polytechnic Institute to support affordable ‘Transfer Pathway’ RCBM wants to buy part of Derryfield Park

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 

 