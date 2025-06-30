Man faces assault, kidnapping charges after found holding several women against their will

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man is in custody and facing multiple charges after police say he was holding several women against their will inside a Pine Street apartment.

Michael Walsh, 27, is charged with two counts of First Degree Assault, five counts of Kidnapping, five counts of Criminal Threatening with a Deadly Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Deadly Weapon, Falsifying Physical Evidence, six counts of Simple Assault, and Resisting Arrest.

Walsh/MPD

According to a police narrative, on June 29, 2025, at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to 545 Pine St. for a report that an individual was holding several people inside an apartment against their will. Upon arrival, officers established a perimeter around the building. Through a window, they observed a man, later identified as Walsh, standing at the apartment door holding a knife, with several females visible inside.

Officers issued multiple commands for Walsh to exit the apartment, but he initially refused to comply. A short time later, the apartment door opened and several women exited, followed shortly afterward by Walsh.

One of the women had visible facial injuries. Further investigation revealed that Walsh had assaulted the women and made violent threats toward them. He was taken into custody and was scheduled for arraignment on June 30, 2025.