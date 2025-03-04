Man faces multiple charges after threatening teens with rifle, taser

White/MPD

MANCHESTER, NH – A Manchester man faces serious charges after allegedly threatening teenagers with a gun and taser.

On the morning of February 21, 2025, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Manchester Police responded to a report from Autofair Honda on Keller Street, where an vehicle was spotted in the lot. Officers made contact with Scott White, 34, who was inside a car with a couple of juveniles.

Initially, White was charged with loitering and prowling after it was determined that he did not work at the dealership and could not explain why he was on the property. Police also learned he had allegedly stopped another vehicle in the parking lot and he was found to have a gun, badge, taser, and handcuffs with him.

White was released on personal recognizance bail and just hours later, around 7:30 a.m., it was reported to a detective that White allegedly pointed a rifle at two teenagers as they waited for the school bus.

As the investigation continued, detectives discovered that prior to both these incidents, on February 5, 2025, White had allegedly threatened teenagers with a gun and a taser and had followed them in his vehicle. As a result, a warrant was issued for White’s arrest. He was arrested on February 28 and charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, criminal use of an electronic self-defense weapon, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for the earlier incident.

He is also facing two counts of criminal threatening – deadly weapon for the bus stop encounter. White is currently being held on preventative detention.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to these incidents to contact Manchester Police Detective Guy Kozowyk at 603-792-5560. Anonymous tips can also be made through Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.